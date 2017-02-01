One evening after attending a local San Jose car show, Tomas Ochoa and his brothers were all hanging out when it dawned on him that they needed to form something official. After a few discussions the idea came about to form a social club that revolved around cars, and in specific it was anchored by their love for the lowriding and giving back to the community.

In an effort to create an official bond, they created a car club called Brown Persuasions—and 40 years later they’re still making moves. Known best for their cars as well as their charitable contributions, the club is still alive and well and is still led by their original president.

Today the club includes five brothers along with friends who have become family. On November 19, 2016, we had the honor of attending their 40th anniversary banquet. In attendance were various car clubs who helped celebrate the Brown Persuasions 40-year commitment, and the shindig went off without a hitch. From drinking to dancing, awards to good times, the spirits were high and the conversation was not only memorable but impactful, as many shared stories about some pretty historic times.

In closing, the experience was humbling and we would like to thank Brown Persuasions Car Club for including us in their celebratory gathering while also congratulating them on such a great journey.