Hundreds of lowriders converged at Chamizal Park in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, to celebrate the Amigos Car Club’s 26th anniversary. The festive event had plenty of cars, trucks, motorcycles, lowrider bikes, and plenty of entertainment for this family atmosphere.

For the love of a lowrider car show, people came from all over different parts of Mexico as well. Live musicians, Azteca dancers, clowns, rappers, and even raspados delighted everyone throughout the days event.

Congratulations to the Amigos Car Club for their anniversary milestone and event!