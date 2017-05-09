For the seventh straight year, the men and women of Royal Legacy Lowrider Car Club have held their annual shindig at the La Onda Dace Club in Dade City, Florida. Show promoters Jose and Adrian Moya with the rest of the club brought their vision to fruition because they wanted to show the community that these custom lowrider vehicles and their owners were a positive addition to their city.

When asked about the purpose of the show, their response was one that spoke volumes about passion over profit. “We bring together a combination of diversity,” Jose tells LRM. “All races, colors, and ages come together for the day to enjoy the custom rides.”

In the end, this show is a community binder that brings together a lifestyle, and a car culture that revolves around compassion and camaraderie.

Jose and Adrian wish to thank everyone who supported their seventh annual show, including Firme Estilo Car Club, Adrian’s Paint & Body, and Chicano Gear for donating bicycles for the giveaway to the children. A special thanks also goes out to DJ Franky for providing music for the entire event and Del Carmen Mexican Restaurant for making sure nobody went hungry.

In closing, they would like to welcome all clubs to next year’s show. The plan is to grow it even larger in anticipation of their eighth successful year. Don’t miss out, and be sure to mark your calendars for a show you have to experience for yourself.