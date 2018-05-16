On April 29, 2018 Impalas hosted the Stockton Super Show at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. The show is part of their “Best in the West Tour.” The fairgrounds filled up with over 500 lowriders, dubs, bombs, and bikes.

Some of the clubs in attendance included Impalas, Padrinos, Family First, Kleen, Oldies, Traffic, Two-o-Nine, New Style, and Tavares Family, to name a few. Other than cars, the show features a hop, concert, and a drift contest.

Their next stop is August 11 at the Turlock Fairgrounds.