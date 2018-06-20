Today there is virtually no trace of the two oval racetracks that existed in the Southern California community of Culver City back in the ’20s. In the ’40s and ’50s, cars came to town to cruise and street race their cars, and the city was home to numerous hot rod shops and speed equipment manufacturers. Much of that is gone as well, but there is no erasing Culver City’s century-long car heritage. Every May, the city celebrates with a popular car show.

The Culver City Car Show has been an annual tradition since 2004, when famed custom car builder George Barris hosted the first show on the downtown city streets. Barris was active with the event until his 2015 death. The show is now organized and promoted by The Culver City Exchange Club—a volunteer national service organization, and is co-sponsored by Culver City, the Petersen Automotive Museum, and other organizations. Money raised by this charity event supports numerous local charitable and civic groups, in addition to providing dozens of college scholarships for qualified local students.

In 2017, the springtime show moved from the downtown area to the 13-acre Veterans Memorial Park. Space restrictions limit the car count to 400 vehicles, but participants drive from all over Southern California to be part of the fun. In addition to the cars, spectators enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden, a wide assortment of food trucks, and numerous vendors selling merchandise and promoting community programs.

The 2018 Culver City Car Show was, as always, a big success. We were there to enjoy the festivities and cars—and share them with you.