The Lowrider/Artemis Productions Albuquerque Super Show was put on full alert recently as a swarm of early Chevrolet-model Aerosedans, Style Masters, Business Coupes, Fleetlines, Fleet Masters, and Sedan Deliveries made their way through the streets of New Mexico. There were plenty of sirens going off as they arrived to stake their inside claim of reserved show space at the Albuquerque Convention Center. They were backed up and supported around the show’s perimeter by 3,100 Bomb pickups.

The Dukes, Oldies, and Pachucos Bomb clubs, to name a few, came “dressed to impress” with their big, round fender classics loaded with certified accessories like Fulton visors, Artillery wheels, Gangster Whites, Banjo steering wheels, swamp coolers, hood and safety ornaments, skirts, and spot lamps. These, along with the other accessories that load up these bomb-ass rides, are expensive and hard to find and have become artifacts for quite some time.

It takes a very special breed of men who build these very rare, vintage-type automobiles. Everyone complains about rust buckets and finding parts for cars built around the ’60s and ’70s era, but try to fathom building something from post World War II?

Check out our special web-exclusive photos of some of the Bombs dropped down on display at the Albuquerque, New Mexico, Super Show, and ask yourself, are we still living in the ’40s?