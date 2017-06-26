For the eighth consecutive year, the RezMade Super Show has grown exponentially, and this year was no different. The show took place at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, California, and was nothing short of what we expected; and it’s with good reason. Located in the heart of Central California, the venue is literally between Los Angeles and San Francisco, making it the perfect central destination for all to attend.

In anticipation of a sold-out crowd and tons of entries, RezMade realized last year that the huge amount of entries would force them to open up another section, so they did. As expected, the usual suspects were in attendance, and clubs like Carnales Unidos, GoodTimes, Imperials, Sangre Latina, Nokturnal, and Showtime all came in deep. In addition to those who traveled above and beyond, plenty of local clubs were in attendance, like Lindsey’s Finest, New Crowd, Aztec Image, and Royalistics.

Aside from the show, there was the mandatory hop competition, a sultry bikini contest, and a concert that featured performances by plenty, including Lil Eazy-E who banged that West Coast G-vibe that his father created decades back. Now if you haven’t made it out to this show make sure to check out rezmadecarclub.com for information because it’s not only a great show, it’s a relaxing drive that gives you the chance to soak up some serious scenery.