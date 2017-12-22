Much like its namesake, the Mexican Fiesta brings the sound, culture, and taste of Mexico to Milwaukee’s lakefront. It’s three days of fun, food, Mariachi, and fiesta for everyone, yet it’s much more than just a celebration. It’s an affirmation of the belief that our community is alive with promise, an event that highlights the fact that education is the key to the future, and through scholarship awards the festival becomes the gateway to young Hispanic men and women taking their rightful place in society.

This magical tradition began in 1973 when a street was closed to traffic to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. It was the first time that there was the excitement of a neighborhood street fair, a sense that it was time for this thriving community to show itself and others the extraordinary beauty of a culture rich in diversity. The possibilities were endless; music, dance, tradition, lowriders! A colorful pageant was born, and now 40 years later a flourishing Mexican Fiesta has become a stunning tribute to the vitality of the Hispanic community.

Milwaukee lowrider show promoter Mario Reyes, his wife, Veronica, and their hardworking crew put on one of the best lowrider shows in the Midwest at the Summerfest grounds during Mexican Fiesta. The Fiesta was also home to the Hot Wheelz 2017 Car and Truck show for the 22nd straight year. With 300 vehicles in attendance, this show has become the largest show in Wisconsin and a highly anticipated event among area riders. Solitos member Tony Perez debuted his immaculate 1962 Chevy Impala but suffered a serious injury in a hydraulic mishap, so the Mexican Fiesta wishes him a speedy recovery. A special thanks goes to Darrel Chapman from HHH in Lancaster, California, as well as Alex Ayala from Best in Streets video for their support.

On behalf of the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation and Mexican Fiesta they would like to extend their gratitude to all who worked together to make Mexican Fiesta 2017 a huge success. The revenue from the event will go directly to the foundation that will give away scholarships to Hispanic students. It is hoped that the dedication and support for the festival will remain strong in the years to come under the united cause of helping Hispanic youth pursue a higher education. Be sure to attend this event next year as it’s really a great celebration of the Mexican culture. And in addition to the fun, it’s a great way to give back to the future generation of leaders in our country.