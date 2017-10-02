Prior to the annual Lowrider Super Show in Sin City, there’s one last kickoff in California called the Merced Super Show. Aside from being a great show, the same venue also happens to be the only LR magazine sanctioned show in California. Aside from being a showcase of talent and clean cars, the event also marks the last chance for anyone wanting to qualify for a sweepstakes award; all this fierce competition and camaraderie is brought to you by Strictly Business Promotions.

The show took place at the Merced Fairgrounds. Hundreds of cars poured into the inner parking lot, while also loading up to capacity Yosemite Hall, Half Dome Hall, and the Hilmar Cheese Arena.

Several cars that weren’t previously qualified for Vegas came out, including three 1957 Bel Airs located in the Yosemite Hall building. Among those builds was a new entry done by Bobby Garza out of Texas. Garza, who’s 1987 Cutlass is already prequalified for the Lowrider of the Year title, has now introduced a new vehicle that he calls “Double Trouble”—a moniker given to his 1957 Bel Air convertible because he promises to have a twin-turbo setup by the time the Las Vegas Super Show comes into play. Inside the same hall there were two other 1957s that came to qualify for the Original of the Year, and one belonged to longtime title contender Chris Roark and the other belonged to legendary car builder Fuzy, of Los Angeles.

Carnales Unidos who brought out cars from their Merced, Fresno, and Bakersfield chapters took up the entire Half Dome building. Andrew’s yellow 1979 Monte Carlo was displayed in a 20×20 display at the main entrance followed by multiple Lowrider magazine cover cars, including Lowrider Hall of Famer Harvey Reyes’ 1964 Impala.

In the arena area you had Goodfellas Car Club displaying an all-original 1968 Impala. The car belonged to the late Joe Chavez; his brother David displayed the car in his honor. The Imperials Los Angeles brought out a 1969 Riviera with an attention-grabbing yellow paintjob, while local clubs Skanless, USO, and Sangre Latina rep’d hard.

With a successful show now in the books, the Merced Super Show is the precursor to the grand finale. With just a few weeks before the annual Vegas Show you can best believe that everyone’s trying to dial in all the bells and whistles in anticipation of being the next big dog.