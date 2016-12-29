Much like the lowrider community, the City of Palmdale, California, is a small, tight-knit group. So when Coach Bledsoe of Palmdale High School wanted to organize a fund-raiser for the football team, he reached out to Pete Becerra.

Together they organized a fund-raiser for the local high school, the main priority being to help raise funds for much needed uniforms, school clubs, and programs like mechanics and wood shop. Since then, the fund-raiser has blossomed into an annual car show and it has become a must-attend event that many look forward to—and this year was no different.

The show brought together local car clubs, solo riders, and attendees in full force and some even took the long haul from Arizona. Among the clubs in attendance were the Pachucos, Majestics, Dukes, Stylistics, and Lo Nuestro. The Goons also brought out a variety of rat rods and for a little variety they even had a Scion club showcasing. As expected, food, drinks, and live music from Grupo Armado kept the attendees entertained throughout the day. The vibe was chill and the cars on display were fire.

“We’ve been fortunate to have created an event that is consistently growing. Each year we’re raising more money than the previous one and it’s helpful,” Pete says. “With the continued help from sponsors, such as Five Star Realty and the Palmdale community, this show will only continue to get bigger and better.” So, what do they have planned for next year? Well, there are already talks of possibly throwing a night show with the addition of even more entertainment, and there’s been even more discussed that I won’t disclose. Needless to say, our calendars are marked and we’re expecting nothing short of excellence, so we’ll see you all there.