The truck show season is definitely in full swing, and no more so than in Southern California—more specifically, at Canyon RV Park in Anaheim Hills, California. The Brothers Truck Show & Shine, now in its 19 year, showed the strength of the vintage-truck community. The show managed to entice more than 600 trucks to show up on the sprawling green space, occupying almost every piece of available real estate, which made for a great show with lots of diversity.

As a Chevy-only show that basically just spans the years that Brothers Trucks displays in their catalog, the individuality of trucks was high and reflective of their owners and of the style they chose to build them in. They ran the gamut from full-custom show winners all the way down to fresh-off-the-farm barn finds. The attendees and owners roamed around, giving compliments to each other and sharing stories. This is a family friendly event with families setting up canopies and grills to make use of all that Canyon RV Park had to offer.

As the day wound down and the trophy ceremony heated up, it seemed like hundreds were given out. For any Chevy truck lover or fan of quality builds in general, this show should be on everyone’s list. For more information on this show and others that Brothers promotes, go to their site here.